SPARTANBURG, SC- James Martin Darwin, III, 85, husband of Janice Lanford Darwin, died Saturday, June 15, 2019.
Born November 14, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC, Mr. Darwin was a son of the late James Martin Darwin and Ruby B. Rector. He honorably served his country in the US Marine Corp.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by three sons, Michael W. Darwin, James C. Darwin and his wife, Jenise, and Timothy F. Darwin and his wife, Ginger; two grandsons, Jack and Jake Darwin; two granddaughters, Caroline Darwin and Torri Pike, all of Spartanburg; and two sisters, Sophie Darwin Shoaf of Spartanburg, SC and Patricia Darwin Fussell of Warner Robins, GA.
He was predeceased by a brother, William Benson Darwin.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 19th, 6-8PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
