|
|
CHESNEE, SC- James Martin Goings, 72, husband of Beverly Menke Goings passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
Born November 27, 1946 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Martin Goings and Evelyn Ramsey Goings. He was a member of Momentum Church, was a truck driver for over 50 years and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Heidi Henderson (Phillip); son, Chad Goings (Charity) and 6 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Momentum Church. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan Weaver officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Anita and Lakeisha for all their love and care shown to Mr. Goings.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2019