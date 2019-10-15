Home

POWERED BY

Services
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
5880 Chesnee Highway
Chesnee, SC 29323
(864) 461-7788
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Momentum Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Momentum Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Goings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Goings


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Goings Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- James Martin Goings, 72, husband of Beverly Menke Goings passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his home.
Born November 27, 1946 in Spartanburg, he was a son of the late Martin Goings and Evelyn Ramsey Goings. He was a member of Momentum Church, was a truck driver for over 50 years and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.
Surviving in addition to his wife is a daughter, Heidi Henderson (Phillip); son, Chad Goings (Charity) and 6 grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Momentum Church. Funeral Services will immediately follow at 12:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Jonathan Weaver officiating.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Spartanburg Regional Hospice and Anita and Lakeisha for all their love and care shown to Mr. Goings.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Chesnee, SC.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now