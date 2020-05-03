Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Service
Monday, May 4, 2020
2:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road
Spartanburg, SC
Resources
More Obituaries for James Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Hayes Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Marcus Hayes, 75, of 460 Zellen Drive, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. James was born in Gramling, South Carolina on October 23, 1944, a son of the late Marcus Jackson Hayes and Mary Elise (Melton) Hayes. He was the husband of Linda Gail (Penland) Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a retired employee of
Hoechst Celanese and later from Piedmont Delivery Services, of the Baptist faith and was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a daughter, Teresa Layton and her husband, Monty, of Roebuck, South Carolina; two grandsons, Ethan Layton and his wife, Ashton; Austin Layton; a great granddaughter, Riley Layton all of Roebuck, South Carolina and his four legged baby "GJ".
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes was predeceased by a sister, Judy Pruitt.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South Carolina, conducted by Rev. Randell Blackman. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -