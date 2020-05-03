|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Marcus Hayes, 75, of 460 Zellen Drive, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. James was born in Gramling, South Carolina on October 23, 1944, a son of the late Marcus Jackson Hayes and Mary Elise (Melton) Hayes. He was the husband of Linda Gail (Penland) Hayes. Mr. Hayes was a retired employee of
Hoechst Celanese and later from Piedmont Delivery Services, of the Baptist faith and was an avid fisherman and NASCAR fan.
In addition to his wife, James is survived by a daughter, Teresa Layton and her husband, Monty, of Roebuck, South Carolina; two grandsons, Ethan Layton and his wife, Ashton; Austin Layton; a great granddaughter, Riley Layton all of Roebuck, South Carolina and his four legged baby "GJ".
In addition to his parents, Mr. Hayes was predeceased by a sister, Judy Pruitt.
Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Monday, May 4, 2020, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, South Carolina, conducted by Rev. Randell Blackman. The families are at their respective homes.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020