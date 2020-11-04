1/1
James M. Murray
PACOLET, SC- James Monroe Murray, 89, of Pacolet, SC died Tuesday, November 2, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 18, 1931 in Spartanburg, SC he was the son of the late Dexter H. Murray and Maggie Harrison Murray and husband of the late Marjorie Fleming Murray.
A member of the South Carolina National Guard, Mr. Murray, was a retired maintenance worker with Butte Knit and a member of Brown's Chapel Baptist Church. Survivors include his daughters, Sheryl Shehan (Mike) of Pacolet, SC and Jamie Rothman (Scott) of Scottsdale, AZ; grandson, Kevin Shehan (Audrey) of Spartanburg, SC and great-granddaughters, Avery Shehan and Kaylan Shehan. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a brother, William H. Murray.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, November 5, 2020 in Pacolet Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372 conducted by The Rev. Ralph Jett and The Rev. John Cox. Visitation will be at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brown's Chapel Baptist Church, 350 Green Street, Pacolet, SC 29372.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 4, 2020.
