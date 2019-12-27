Home

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
View Map
Service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
James Marvin Baty Jr.


1935 - 2019
James Marvin Baty Jr. Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Marvin Baty Jr., 84, of Spartanburg, SC died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born January 26, 1935, in Boston , MA, he was a son of the late Dr. James Marvin Baty and Josephine Richards Baty.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Baty was an accountant with Scott, Taylor, White, and Wingo. He was a member of Hammet Grove Baptist Church.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Fowler Baty; sons, James Randall Baty (Wanda), Kyle Marvin Baty (Penny) and Kelly Lee Baty (Marretta) all of Pacolet, SC; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; special son, Preacher Steve Chastain (Laura) of Forest City, NC and special daughter, Sonya O'Dell of Spartanburg, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00–1:45 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Drive, Pacolet, SC 29372, with services following at 2:00 PM in the Chapel conducted by Preacher Steve Chastain and Pastor Randy Phillips. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
The family is at the home of Randy Baty.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
