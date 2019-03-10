Home

SPARTANBURG, SC- James McCutchen, Jr., 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, March 7, 2019 at home. Born August 5, 1941, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late James McCutchen, Sr. and Mary Alexander McCutchen.
Jamie was a graduate of Spartanburg High School and Davidson College, and he received his MBA from the University of North Carolina. In his Davidson years, he was a member of Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity and was recognized as "Wildcat of the Week" when he was goalie on the soccer team. During his professional career, he worked as a real estate developer, appraiser, and consultant in the Spartanburg area and beyond. He was also a member of First Presbyterian Church where he formerly served as a Deacon.
Jamie was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed golf and hunting, but was an especially enthusiastic fisherman. His love of fly fishing gave him the needed excuse to travel far and wide to such locations as Christmas Island, Venezuela, the Caribbean, and "tailing in the flats" of South Carolina's inlets and marshes. His annual fishing trip to Montana with long-time fishing buddies was a cherished tradition for over 25 years. Jamie was known and loved for his great sense of humor and often sarcastic wit.
Surviving are his wife, Beverly Eubank McCutchen; son, James David McCutchen (Laura) of Spartanburg; daughter, Stewart McCutchen Yeargin of Greenville, SC; grandchildren, James David McCutchen, Jr. (Elizabeth), Samuel Watkins McCutchen, William Houston Yeargin, and Mary Isabella Cooper Yeargin; sister, Anne McCutchen Wilson of Atlanta, GA; and several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a daughter, Beverly Catherine McCutchen.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM, Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by The Rev. Joanne R. Hull. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304, or the .
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
