Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery
James ""Bill"" (Monroe) McEntire

James ""Bill"" (Monroe) McEntire Obituary
GREEN CREEK, NC- James "Bill" Monroe McEntire, 85, of Green Creek passed away February 28, 2019. He was the son of the late Troy and Ida Elizabeth Horne McEntire.
He was a member of Mill Creek Church of the Brethren and was a farmer.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Troy McEntire; a daughter, Eva McEntire Callahan; two brothers, Forrest McEntire, Preston McEntire; two sisters, Minnie McCraw, Vinnie Henderson; four grandchildren and four great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a brother, Quinton McEntire.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 15, 2019 at Mill Creek Church of the Brethren Cemetery conducted by Rev. Steven Abe.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mill Creek Church of the Brethren, 1401 Coxe Rd, Tryon, NC 28782.
The family will be at the home of Eva Callahan.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
