Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael "Mike" Mackey


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael "Mike" Mackey Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Michael "Mike" Mackey, 72, husband of Teresa Chitwood Mackey went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 24, 1947 in Center, Alabama, he was a son of the late Artie Mackey and Eva Mae Tolbert Mackey Brown. He was retired from Spartanburg Water Works and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Alabama.
Mr. Mackey was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed to hunt and fish. He volunteered with the Cherokee County Alabama Rescue Squad and enjoyed singing in church, and played drums in a band with friends from church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, LeAnne Mackey of Greenville, Tara Mackey Riddle and husband, Dustin of Boiling Springs; sisters, Joyce Garmon and Pat Wadsworth both of Northern Alabama; brothers, L.B. Mackey and Rayburn Mackey both of Northern Alabama; grandchildren, Colton (Alisha), Lincoln, Gabe and Ian; special brother-in-law, Roy Inman of Northern Alabama; and his beloved dog, Dakota.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Wanda Burt and Opal Inman; and brothers, Jack and Connie Mackey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. David Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Green Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 1390 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.