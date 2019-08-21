|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Michael "Mike" Mackey, 72, husband of Teresa Chitwood Mackey went home to be with the Lord, Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his home surrounded by his family.
Born June 24, 1947 in Center, Alabama, he was a son of the late Artie Mackey and Eva Mae Tolbert Mackey Brown. He was retired from Spartanburg Water Works and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church in Alabama.
Mr. Mackey was a kind and gentle man who enjoyed to hunt and fish. He volunteered with the Cherokee County Alabama Rescue Squad and enjoyed singing in church, and played drums in a band with friends from church.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his daughters, LeAnne Mackey of Greenville, Tara Mackey Riddle and husband, Dustin of Boiling Springs; sisters, Joyce Garmon and Pat Wadsworth both of Northern Alabama; brothers, L.B. Mackey and Rayburn Mackey both of Northern Alabama; grandchildren, Colton (Alisha), Lincoln, Gabe and Ian; special brother-in-law, Roy Inman of Northern Alabama; and his beloved dog, Dakota.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Wanda Burt and Opal Inman; and brothers, Jack and Connie Mackey.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Harris-Nadeau Mortuary.
Funeral Services will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019 in the Chapel of Harris-Nadeau Mortuary with Dr. David Lancaster officiating. Burial will follow in Good Shepherd Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to Green Point Baptist Church Building Fund, 1390 Rainbow Lake Road, Inman, SC 29349.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.harrisnadeaumortuary.com
Harris-Nadeau Mortuary, Chesnee, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 21, 2019