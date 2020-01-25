|
|
COWPENS, SC- James Furman "Buddy" Million, 81, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born December 11, 1938, in Clifton, SC, he was the son of the late Isaac James Million and Lucille Arthur Fowler Million and husband of the late Madge Staten Million.
A graduate of Cowpens High School and U. S. Army veteran, Buddy was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg. He enjoyed Tuesday Morning Bible Study and served as an usher and greeter. He was also a commercial driver for many years, an active golfer, retired from the insurance industry, and enjoyed all types of automobile racing.
Survivors include his children, James F. Million Jr. (Jennifer) of Moore, SC and Theda J. Sanders (Todd) of Prospect, KY; grandchildren, Jameson Million, Jacob Sanders, and Jesse Sanders; sisters, Marlene Inman, Betty Phillips, and Andrea Blanton, all of Cowpens, SC; brothers, Dickie Million and Clyde Million, both of Converse, SC; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Anthony J. Million.
Visitation will be 12:30-1:45 PM Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by Mr. Al Clark and Mr. Chuck Wallington. Burial will be in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery St., Cowpens, SC 29330.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 25, 2020