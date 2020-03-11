|
INMAN, SC- James "Jim" Monroe Cox Sr., 79, of Inman, SC, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Born January 20, 1941, in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late Gaston Monroe Cox and Myrtle LaFoy Cox.
A graduate of Fairforest High School, Mr. Cox attended Cecil's Business College and was the retired owner of Cox House Moving. He was a member of Landrum Presbyterian Church and attended Second Presbyterian Church in Spartanburg. He most enjoyed hunting, fishing, golf, and spending time with family. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and member of Fairforest Masonic Lodge #393 AFM as well as a Hejaz Shriner.
Survivors include his children, Jill Norman (Brian) of Greenville, SC and James Monroe Cox Jr. "Bruno" (Jodi) of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Calli Cox, Carson Cox, Brody Cox, Brian Norman and Alex Norman; siblings, Joan Nohra, Danny Cox (Julia), and Mindy Foster (Tim), all of Spartanburg, SC; former wife, Ann Cox; and his caregiver, Sabrina Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a granddaughter, Cassidy Monroe Cox.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM conducted by The Rev. Dr. Gene Lassiter. Burial, with Masonic rites, will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615; or Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
