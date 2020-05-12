|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Carol "Jack" Morrow, 97, of Boiling Springs, SC, died Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Lakewood Assisted Living. Born October 9, 1922, in Woodruff, SC, he was the son of the late John Rowland Morrow and Elizabeth Brooks Morrow and husband of the late Mary Evelyne Daily Morrow.
A U. S. Army veteran who fought in World War II, Mr. Morrow was a member of Central Church of Christ.
Survivors include his daughter, Carol Nees (Bernhard) of Boiling Springs, SC; daughter-in-law, Jacqueline Britton-Newell of California; grandchildren, Derek Lovell (Katie) of Inman, SC, Dawn, Holly, Mark , and Charity Ann Schuck, and Roxanne Shadjareh, all of California; great-grandchildren, Ava and Mila Lovell; and additional family in California. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by a son, Jack Morrow; step-son, Thomas Schuck; eight sisters; and three brothers.
A private graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central Church of Christ, 2052 North Church Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Hospice Care of SC, 110 Dillon Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 12, 2020