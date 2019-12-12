|
|
WOODRUFF- James "Bobby" Neal, loving husband of Helen Reece Neal, passed away peacefully at his home in Woodruff, S.C. on December 9, 2019. He was surrounded by his beloved wife and 3 devoted sons.
Mr. Neal was born on January 14, 1931 to Augustus Wardlaw and Beatrice Coggins Neal, at his grandmother's home in Reidville, S.C. He was the second oldest of 7 siblings. After making several moves around South Carolina, Mr. Neal's family settled in Woodruff, S.C. where he has happily lived ever since. He loved his community of Green Pond and all of his precious friends there.
Bobby met his wife Helen as a child when his grandfather suggested he marry that cute little blond girl. He took his advice and made her his bride on March 3, 1950. He was indeed smitten with "his gal" and continued to be until the day he passed away.
Mr. Neal enjoyed several different careers, including his time as Manager of Workman Lumber Company in Woodruff and as a Service Manager at Jones Tractor in Spartanburg. However, he found his true calling after retirement with Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary in Woodruff. He saw this as a ministry and loved every opportunity he had to bless a family who was grieving.
Mr. Neal is survived by his three sons who lovingly cared for him during his last days, Eddie (Karen), Rodney (Harriett), and Joey. Papa is remembered as the driving lesson giver, jam wearing, real life Superman by his 10 grandchildren, Cleve, Marcie (Jason), Rhonda (Michael), Kelly (Scott), Kyle, Jason (Nancy), Leslie (Chase), Jennifer (Trey), Jacob and Tyler. He was most recently a treasured Big Papa to his 14 grandchildren. He is also survived and adored by his only sister, Judy Henson (Donnie) and two brothers, William "Bill" Neal (Louise) and Gene Neal (Dianne). He leaves behind many nieces and nephews who cherished their Uncle Bobby.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Neal was predeceased by his three brothers, Charles Neal, Norris Neal and Buddy Carroll Neal.
Funeral services will be conducted Friday, December 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Green Pond Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Darby Cemetery at Green Pond Baptist Church.
Visitation will be held Thursday, December 12, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Green Pond Baptist Church, General Fund, 300 Chicken Foot Creek Road, Woodruff, S.C. 29388.
The family is at the residence.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 12, 2019