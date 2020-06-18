Mr. James F. Nesbitt of Inman, SC departed this life June 11, 2020.he was a native of Spartanburg County. Born August 18, 1965. He was the son of the Late Mammie Elizabeth and James Franklin Nesbitt.

He leaves to cherish fond memories one son Bryant (Galetta) Nesbitt of Spartanburg. Five sisters Judi Jackson (Derick) of Charlotte NC, Elizabeth Ann Whiteside, Jacquline Fullenwinder, and Janice Nesbitt of Inman, SC and Marilyn Wilkins (Charles) of Campobello, SC. Three brothers Joe Fullenwinder Robert(Kim) Nesbitt, David(Latisha)Nesbitt, all of Inman S.C. Six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Two sisters

Pamela Brown, Doris Carter. leaves a host of seventeen nieces, twelve nephews, other relatives and friends.

The services will be held on June, 18 2020 at 1:00pm at the Cannon Chapel of funeral services Inman S.C.

the burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman S.C.

Cannon Chapel of Funeral service, Inman, SC.





