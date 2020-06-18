James Nesbitt
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. James F. Nesbitt of Inman, SC departed this life June 11, 2020.he was a native of Spartanburg County. Born August 18, 1965. He was the son of the Late Mammie Elizabeth and James Franklin Nesbitt.
He leaves to cherish fond memories one son Bryant (Galetta) Nesbitt of Spartanburg. Five sisters Judi Jackson (Derick) of Charlotte NC, Elizabeth Ann Whiteside, Jacquline Fullenwinder, and Janice Nesbitt of Inman, SC and Marilyn Wilkins (Charles) of Campobello, SC. Three brothers Joe Fullenwinder Robert(Kim) Nesbitt, David(Latisha)Nesbitt, all of Inman S.C. Six grandchildren. He was preceded in death by Two sisters
Pamela Brown, Doris Carter. leaves a host of seventeen nieces, twelve nephews, other relatives and friends.
The services will be held on June, 18 2020 at 1:00pm at the Cannon Chapel of funeral services Inman S.C.
the burial will be at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Inman S.C.
Cannon Chapel of Funeral service, Inman, SC.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Service
01:00 PM
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon & Sons Chapel Of Funeral Service
24 Blackstock Rd
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-3008
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved