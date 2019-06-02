|
|
Funeral services for James Eddie "Bo-Dilly" Peake, 68, of 110 Southport Rd, Apt 106, Spartanburg, SC will be held 2 pm Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church with burial in Heritage Memorial Gardens. He was the son of the late L. T. Peake, Sr. and Pearline Miller Peake. He was a US Army veteran.
Survivors include two sons, Tijuan Peake and Torrance Peake; two daughters, Tashika Peake and Travella Peake; thirteen grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, L. T. Peake, Jr. and Perletha (Juanita) Peake; four sisters, Cansadie Johnson, Velma (Michael) Session, Jeanette Mullins, and Juliet (Charles) Moss; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The family will receive friends at the home of his sister, Cansadie Johnson, 356 Amherst Dr, Spartanburg, SC.
Community Mortuary, Spartanburg, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 2, 2019