Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
1:00 PM - 1:45 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
1962 - 2019
James Phillip Morgan Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Phillip Morgan, 57, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, September 27, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born July 12, 1962, in Spartanburg, he was the son of Shirley Sherbert Floyd (Thomas) of Moore, SC and the late James Weldon Morgan. He was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his mother and step-father, survivors include his brother, Thomas P. Floyd (Sarah) of Dallas, TX; nephew and niece, John Rhys Floyd and Georgia Floyd, both of Dallas, TX; aunt and uncle, Gayle and Wilbur Helderman of Moore, SC; special cousin and childhood friend, Donna and Paul Fazzone of Moore, SC.
Visitation will be 1:00-1:45 PM Friday, October 4, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Dr. Schuyler Peterson. Entombment will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southside Baptist Church, 316 South Church Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
