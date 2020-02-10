Home

J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Walnut Grove United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
2:00 PM
Walnut Grove United Methodist Church
James R. "Jimmy" Pruitt

James R. "Jimmy" Pruitt Obituary
Pauline – James R. "Jimmy" Pruitt, 85, husband of Estelle Layton Pruitt, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Jimmy was born on June 28, 1934 to the late Mason and Pearl Owens Pruitt. He was an avid musician and professional bluegrass fiddle player, playing with many bands and once performing on WSPA in the stations initial broadcast. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife of 63 years he is survived by four sons, Nelson Pruitt (Debbie), Ronnie Pruitt (Evelyn), David Pruitt all of Pauline, Dean Roberts (Kathy) of Spartanburg; and Daughter, Beth Jennings (Tim) of Pauline.
Jimmy was blessed with five grandchildren, Allen Pruitt (Arielle), Elise Dawson (John), Michael Jennings (Meaghan), David Pruitt II, Ashley Pruitt; and three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Bernard, Willie, and Evelyn.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow officiated by Reverend Chris Snelgrove.
Interment will be in the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 10, 2020
