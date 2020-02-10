|
Pauline – James R. "Jimmy" Pruitt, 85, husband of Estelle Layton Pruitt, died surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, February 9, 2020.
Jimmy was born on June 28, 1934 to the late Mason and Pearl Owens Pruitt. He was an avid musician and professional bluegrass fiddle player, playing with many bands and once performing on WSPA in the stations initial broadcast. Jimmy was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church.
In addition to his wife of 63 years he is survived by four sons, Nelson Pruitt (Debbie), Ronnie Pruitt (Evelyn), David Pruitt all of Pauline, Dean Roberts (Kathy) of Spartanburg; and Daughter, Beth Jennings (Tim) of Pauline.
Jimmy was blessed with five grandchildren, Allen Pruitt (Arielle), Elise Dawson (John), Michael Jennings (Meaghan), David Pruitt II, Ashley Pruitt; and three great grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his siblings, Bernard, Willie, and Evelyn.
The family will receive friends from 1:00PM to 2:00PM on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church. A funeral service will follow officiated by Reverend Chris Snelgrove.
Interment will be in the Walnut Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery.
The family is at the home.
