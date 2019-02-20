Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Robbins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Robbins II

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Robbins II Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Ray "Jamie" Robbins, 60, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Robbins was a native of Virginia and a son of the late James Ray and Nancy Shields Robbins. He was a printer.
Survivors include: son and daughter: Anthony and Amy; brother: Sidney Robbins of Spartanburg; sisters: Annette Jones of Pfafftown, NC, Susan Cox of Columbia, SC, Belinda Couch of Winston-Salem, NC, and Candy Brown of Raleigh, NC, and his best friend: Boo. He was predeceased by a brother: Butch Young.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Bob Buhl.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now