|
|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- James Ray "Jamie" Robbins, 60, of Boiling Springs, SC passed away on Sunday, February 17, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Robbins was a native of Virginia and a son of the late James Ray and Nancy Shields Robbins. He was a printer.
Survivors include: son and daughter: Anthony and Amy; brother: Sidney Robbins of Spartanburg; sisters: Annette Jones of Pfafftown, NC, Susan Cox of Columbia, SC, Belinda Couch of Winston-Salem, NC, and Candy Brown of Raleigh, NC, and his best friend: Boo. He was predeceased by a brother: Butch Young.
A Memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Chapel of Boiling Springs officiated by Rev. Bob Buhl.
Memorials may be made to the .
The family will be at the residence.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home, Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 20, 2019