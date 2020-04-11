|
WELLFORD, SC- James Randal Lester "Randy", son of the late Bill Vernon Lester and Velma Cline Scott Lester, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, surrounded by family. Randy was born March 14, 1949 in Scott Holler, Williamsburg, WV and grew up in Winston-Salem, NC, before moving to SC in the 70's. He graduated from North Davidson High School in 1967 and went on to play football at East Carolina University.
Randy was a self-employed accountant and known as "the tax guy" to so many friends. He also worked many years for the IRS, Belue's Farm, Cox Farms and owned RWB Convenience Store for many years with his longtime friend Joe Crook.
Randy is survived by his daughter, Carly Lineberry (Adam Buccolo), her children and his prides Ben and Reese Lineberry; son, Scott Lester; brother, Richard Lester and wife Keylah; niece, Casey Earl (Ryan, Reynolds, and Ella); nephew, Jordan Lester (Jennifer, Harper); sister, Linda Zimmerman and husband Randy; as well as his aunt, Betty Flint; and uncle, Harold Lester (Elaine). He was predeceased by his son-in-law, Benji Lineberry.
Randy had a larger than life personality and loved his family and friends unconditionally. He never met a stranger and always lit up the room with his humor, his charm and his heart. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and sports – Go Tigers!! He would be totally embarrassed that we are even talking about him,
but the only reason he kept getting the boring paper was for the obituaries
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to his grandchildren, c/o Carly Lineberry, PO Box 125 Pauline, SC 29374; or to the .
The families are at their homes.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
