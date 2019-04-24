|
|
ROEBUCK- James Richard "Jim" Bishop, 72, of 229 Bagwell Road passed away Friday, April 19, 2019.
A native of Spartanburg County, he was the son of the late Rev. Joseph William and Evelyn Ruth
Shults Bishop. He was a member of Walnut Grove United Methodist Church and was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. He was a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, State Rights Gist Camp, #1451, Pauline, S.C. and Sgt. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp #68 in Spartanburg. He was a Confederate reenactor of living history for many years. He was a retired employee with Michelin Corporation.
Surviving are one daughter, Aimee Bishop Freeman of Reidville; one son, Rev. Kevin Richard Bishop of Walnut Grove; one brother, Douglas Bishop of Spartanburg; 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was predeceased by a sister, Jo Lynn Wood who lived in Greenville.
Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at Walnut Grove United Methodist Church by Rev. Chris Snellgrove and a Eulogy by Mr. Larry Lancaster. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Visitation will immediately follow the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the State Rights Gist Camp #1451, 116 West Springs Ballfield Road, Pauline, S.C. 29374 or Sgt. Adam Washington Ballenger Camp #68, C/O Post 45 American Legion, 94 West Park Drive, Spartanburg, S.C. 29348.
The family is at their respective homes.
Lanford-Gwinn Mortuary, Woodruff.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019