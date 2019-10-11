Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
James Richard Tesner


1946 - 2019
James Richard Tesner Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Richard Tesner, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at AnMed Health-Anderson, SC. Born May 31, 1946, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late Frank James Tesner and Annie Demorest Johnson Tesner and husband of the late Marilyn Louise Harmon Tesner.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Tesner was a U. S. Postal Carrier who loved his family and grandchildren, spending quality time with his family and watching football and NASCAR. He was of the Baptist faith and a Mason.
Survivors include his children, Tonya Tesner (Charles Richard "Chip" Flintom) of Inman, SC and Stacey Tesner Tumblin (Tommy) of Greenwood, SC; grandchildren, Joslyn Louise Flintom and Charles Richard "CJ' Flintom Jr. both of Inman, SC, Jordan Cromer and Megan Kirk both of Spartanburg, SC; great grandsons, Kayne Cromer and Logan Cromer both of Spartanburg, SC and brother, Michael Tesner (Judy) of Arcadia, SC.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main Street., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Sunday, October 13, 2019 at the Chapel by the Rev. Andy Case. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, 1955 Cannons Campground Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Medical Center Neonatal Care Unit (NICU), 101 East Wood St., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 11, 2019
