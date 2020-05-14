|
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Richard ""Rick"" Whitlock, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 6, 1946, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Pete Whitlock and Hazel Horne Whitlock Sutton.
A U. S. Army and U. S. Navy veteran of Vietnam, Mr. Whitlock was a retired electrician and attended Resurrection Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Story (Roger) and Jamie Whitlock (Christine), all of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren, Brittany Hall, Justin Story, Tyler Story, Raegan Price, Madison Whitlock, Andrew Whitlock, and Carter Whitlock; and great-grandson, Easton Hall. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Whitlock.
Social distancing and current recommendations for personal protection will be observed due to COVID-19. Visitation will be 3:00-3:45 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Resurrection Baptist Church, 4970 S. Main St., Cowpens, SC 29330, with a memorial service following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Austin Wagner and The Rev. Josh Lawson. Burial, with military honors, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg VA Clinic, DAV MSO Shop, 279 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020