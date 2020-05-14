Home

Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 3:45 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, May 16, 2020
4:00 PM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map

James Richard "Rick" Whitlock

James Richard "Rick" Whitlock Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- James Richard ""Rick"" Whitlock, 73, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, May 11, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born June 6, 1946, in Spartanburg, he was the son of the late Pete Whitlock and Hazel Horne Whitlock Sutton.
A U. S. Army and U. S. Navy veteran of Vietnam, Mr. Whitlock was a retired electrician and attended Resurrection Baptist Church in Cowpens.
Survivors include his children, Michelle Story (Roger) and Jamie Whitlock (Christine), all of Spartanburg, SC; seven grandchildren, Brittany Hall, Justin Story, Tyler Story, Raegan Price, Madison Whitlock, Andrew Whitlock, and Carter Whitlock; and great-grandson, Easton Hall. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronnie Whitlock.
Social distancing and current recommendations for personal protection will be observed due to COVID-19. Visitation will be 3:00-3:45 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Resurrection Baptist Church, 4970 S. Main St., Cowpens, SC 29330, with a memorial service following at 4:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Austin Wagner and The Rev. Josh Lawson. Burial, with military honors, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Spartanburg VA Clinic, DAV MSO Shop, 279 North Grove Medical Park Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
