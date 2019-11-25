|
|
ENOREE, S C- James Robert Byrd, 62 of 1929 Patterson Plant Road, died November 20, 2019 at Spartanburg Medical Center. He was the son of the late RD Byrd Sr. and Sarah Parks Byrd.
Survivors include seven sisters; Dorothy (George) Turner, Hattie Mae (Bennie) Hunter, Geraldine Scott, Loretta (David) Kesler, Madonna Byrd, Sarah K Byrd and Mary Simpson. Four brothers: John L. (Gardenia) Byrd, RD (Debra) Byrd Jr., Ricky Byrd and Melvin (Tammy) Byrd.
Funeral services will be held 1 PM Tuesday , November 26, 2019 at Duncan Creek Baptist Church, Lauren's South Carolina with burial in church cemetery.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 25, 2019