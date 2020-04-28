Home

Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc.
310 W. South St.
Union, SC 29379
(864)427-3665
Graveside service
Wednesday, Apr. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Union Memorial Gardens
Union Memorial Gardens, SC
James Robert Parks


1935 - 2020
James Robert Parks Obituary
UNION, SC- Mr. James Robert Parks, age 85 of Union, passed away on April 27, 2020 at his home.
Mr. Parks was born on March 19, 1935 in Union, a son of the late Robert M. Parks and Lillie Kingsmore Parks. He was a 1953 graduate of Union High School and a 1957 graduate of the University of South Carolina. Mr. Parks was employed by Texaco, Inc. for many years and retired from the South Carolina Department of Mental Health as a Counselor. He was a member of First Baptist Church. Mr. Parks was a loving husband and father. He was also an avid South Carolina Gamecock fan
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Gayle G. Parks and his son, J. Steve Parks both of Union; a sister-in-law, Dorothy C. Parks; a brother-in-law, Thomas G. Anderson; a niece, Debbie P. Luther and husband Mike; and four nephews, Alan Parks, Neil Parks and wife Teresa, Derek Parks and wife Linda, and Christopher Parks and family. He was predeceased by a brother, Jerry Dan Parks and a sister-in-law, Mary Em Garner Anderson.
Due to the current health crisis, graveside services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Union Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Robbie Stollger.
The family would like to thank MSA Hospice for their loving and exceptional care of Mr. Parks during his illness.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 405 E. Main St., Union, SC 29379.
S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home
www.holcombefuneralhomes.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 28, 2020
