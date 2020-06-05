SPARTANBURG, SC- James Rondale "Ronnie" Rush, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, June 4, 2020, at his home. Born January 5, 1934, in Glendale, SC, he was the son of the late Edgar and Kate Cash Rush.
Mr. Rush served in the U. S. Army for two years and the U. S. Army Reserve for four years. He was a graduate of Pacolet High School, attended Clemson University and Limestone College earning a teaching certificate in Industrial Mechanics. Mr. Rush was a tool designer at Rockwell International-Draper Plant for 15 years, an industrial mechanic instructor at H. B. Swofford Career Center for 6 years, and instructed evening classes at Spartanburg Technical College. After retiring from Sanders Brothers in Gaffney, he served as a teacher and sub-teacher at Broome High School in Spartanburg County School District 3. He also loved to work in his yard and was a craftsman woodworker.
Surviving is his wife of 65 years, Mary Alice Blackwood Rush; children, James E. "Rusty" Rush (Roxanne) of Spartanburg, SC and Angela Rush Ricardi (Paul) of Campobello, SC; grandchildren, Christina Rush Bennett, James "Jamey" W. Rush (Casey) and Christopher Girardeau (Ellen); great-grandchildren, Logan and Abigail Bennett, Luke Sullivan, Drake, Charlee Kate, Owen, and Emmi Rush, Keegan and Zoei Bradley. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and sister, Bennie W. Rush and Marleen R. Turner.
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, June 7, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Keith Davis. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Zion Hill Baptist Church, 2817 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family is at the home.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.