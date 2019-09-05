|
Pauline, SC- James Ronnie "Ronn" Ward, 83, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. He was the husband of the former Mary Ann Webber Ward and the son of the late James Robert and Elsie Coates Ward.
Ronn was a retired veteran of the U.S. Army, a retired colonel with the S.C. State Guard, a graduate of Wofford College, and a member of Glendale Baptist Church. He was employed as an accountant for Spartanburg Industries and Cryovac before going into business as a Tax Accountant. He was a former member and past president of the Spartanburg Chapter of the National Association of Accountants and of the Carolina's Council of the National Association of Accountants. He was an endowment donor for Wofford College. He was involved in wildlife preservation through the Harry Hampton Association and was actively involved in the preservation of the Glendale Bridge.
Ronn is survived by a daughter Sally Hymel (Clyde) of Louisiana; a step-son, Jerald Sewell of Illinois; two brothers, Paul Donnie Ward of Glendale and Kenneth Ward (Jan) of Converse; a sister, Nettie Wilkins of Moore; granddaughters, Tiffany Plate and Anna Kurtz; and two great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Buddy Ward and Jack Ward; and four sisters, Frances Ward, Madge Welker, Jean O'Grady, and Judy Lee.
The family will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Glendale Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Glendale Cemetery Fund, PO Box 96, Glendale, SC 29346.
