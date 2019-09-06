Home

Bobo Funeral Chapel
1860 Cannons Campground Road
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-6341
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Glendale Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Glendale Baptist Church
James Ronnie Ward Obituary
PAULINE, SC- The family of James Ronnie "Ronn" Ward will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Glendale Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Glendale Cemetery Fund, PO Box 96, Glendale, SC 29346.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019
