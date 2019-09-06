|
PAULINE, SC- The family of James Ronnie "Ronn" Ward will receive friends from 10:00-11:00 am Saturday, September 7, 2019 at Glendale Baptist Church. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 am, officiated by Rev. Daniel Blackwell. Burial will be at Glendale Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Glendale Cemetery Fund, PO Box 96, Glendale, SC 29346.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sept. 6, 2019