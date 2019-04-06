|
|
HOBBYSVILLE, SC- James Ryan (J.R.) Stewart, 41, passed away suddenly at his home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
Born September 8, 1977 in Spartanburg, SC, Ryan was a son of James Charles Stewart, II and Nancy Bates Stewart. He was a graduate of Dorman High School, class of 96, and attended Spartanburg Community College. Ryan was employed with Budweiser for a number of years and worked community events, including Music on Main. He was most recently employed by Benore Trucking.
Ryan was happiest spending time with his nephews and dogs, and living on the family farm breaking every piece of farm equipment he got his hands on.
In addition to his parents, Ryan is survived by his brother, Matthew Stewart of Washington, DC; his sister, Megan Stewart Freehling (Joey); his beloved nephews, Lucas and Taylor Freehling of Moore, SC; his favorite uncle, John Stewart and aunt Susan of Pawley's Island, SC; numerous cousins; and his aunt, Eloise Hughes of Lake Greenwood, SC.
He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James and Thelma Stewart; and his maternal grandparents, Victor and Margaret Bates; uncles, Victor Bates and Melvin Hughes.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, April 7th, 3:00PM at Bethlehem Baptist Church. The family will receive friends immediately following.
Burial will be private at a later date in Woodruff, SC, by his grandparents.
The family will be at the home of his parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville, SC 29605, Bethlehem Baptist Church, Building Fund, P O Box 229, Roebuck, SC 29376 or The , 901 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 6, 2019