COWPENS, SC- James Thomas "Tommy" Terry, 73, of Cowpens, SC, died Sunday, February 17, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born August 1, 1945, in Spartanburg, SC, he was the son of the late James Wesley Terry and Nancy Barker Terry.
Tommy was a member of the Church of God of Prophecy in Una, SC. He loved to sing and listen to Elvis, enjoyed playing "washboard guitar", and was loved by everyone.
Survivors include his sister, Patsy Fletcher (Lee) of Cowpens, SC; five nephews; three nieces; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Earline Terry; and brother, Grady Terry.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, by The Rev. Marie Graeper. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Special thanks to Judy Robbs and Paige Biggs for their great caregiving.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 19, 2019