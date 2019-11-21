Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens
175 Cemetery St
Cowpens, SC
View Map
James Timothy "Tim" Cash


1949 - 2019
COWPENS, SC- James Timothy "Tim" Cash, 70, of Cowpens, SC, died Wednesday, November 20, 2019, at Rosecrest of Inman. Born January 11, 1949, in Cowpens, he was the son of the late James William and Margaret Martin Cash and husband of the late Jeanne MacKenzie Cash.
Tim was a graduate of Cowpens High School where he was Valedictorian and Student Body President. He earned a Bachelor's Degree at Wofford College and Master's Degree at the University of South Carolina retiring as the Director of Adult Protective Services, Department of Social Services of South Carolina after 34 years of service. He resided in Columbia while working at DSS and returned to Cowpens after retirement.
Tim earned an Eagle Scout rank in Troop #18 in Cowpens and also enjoyed mountain hiking and knife collecting. He was a member of Northeast United Methodist Church of Columbia, SC as well as the Sons of the Confederate Veterans, Republican National Committee, and served on the Board of Directors for Mountainview Nursing Home.
Surviving are several cousins and many friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, November 22, 2019, in Daniel Morgan Memorial Gardens, 175 Cemetery St., Cowpens, SC 29330, by The Rev. Wayne Major. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mobile Meals Service, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
The family is at their respective homes.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019
