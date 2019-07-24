Home

James Timothy "J.T." Malone


1938 - 2019
James Timothy "J.T." Malone Obituary
James Timothy "Jimmy", "J.T.", Malone, 80, of Anderson, SC, died Sunday, July 21, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center after a brief illness. A talented woodcarver, he will be remembered for his love of family and friends, his kind generosity, and his creativity and curiosity. He was born in Inman, SC on November 21, 1938 to the late Ryan Edwin Malone and Minnie Cook Malone.
A U. S. Air Force veteran and resident of Goat Island in Manning, SC for many years, Mr. Malone retired as a welder and crane operator. He was a member of Piedmont Woodcarvers at one time and won awards for his craft spending a lifetime whittling and carving gifts for his family and friends, reminders of the wonder with which he lived his life and the beauty in small details that he found all around him.
Surviving are his children: Gina Renee Malone (Richard Baker), Tami Karyn Malone-Coates (Roburt Coates), and James Ryan Malone (Brenda Malone); two granddaughters, Ellyn Greer Amato and Abigail Lee Amato; his beloved dog, Tootsie; a brother; nieces and nephews; and the many friends he made wherever he went. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Shirley Malone Durham.
The family will host a celebration of his life to be announced at a later date.
A private memorial gathering and interment will be held in Good Shepherd Memorial Park, 4164 Boiling Springs Rd., Boiling Springs, SC 29316 at a later date.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 24, 2019
