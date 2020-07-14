James Timothy "Tim" Wilder, 58, of Pauline, SC departed this life on July 8th, 2020 at his home peacefully after a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his father, the late Kenneth Wilder, and two sisters, Tammy Silvey and Tracie Smith.

Those left to mourn his passing and cherish his memories are his mother Joyce Fincher, his devoted wife Rhonda Wilder of 26 years, his three daughters Ashley Gideon (Chad), Courtney Lee (Mark), Casey Coggins (Shaw); his grandchildren Brady, Ethan, Alivia, Bowen, and Ella. He is also survived by two nephews, Josh Smith and Dusty Silvey.

He was a co-owner of Kool Car and Truck for many years. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a member of Bushwacker Hunt Club, Jonesville Hunt Club, and The VFW Auxillary Club.

He was loved by many and will be missed by all his family and friends.

A memorial will be held at his home on July 25, 2020 at 5:00 pm.



