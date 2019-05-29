Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Landrum, SC- James Creighton Welch, 75, of Landrum, SC passed away May 25, 2019 at the Hospice House of the Carolina Foothills. He was the son of the late Wallace Creighton and Maxine Porter Welch and husband of Carol Virginia Mizell Welch.
He was a highly decorated US Army 82nd Airborne, Vietnam Veteran. He owned a pest control business, graduated from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University with an Aeronautical Science Degree. He attended First Baptist Church Landrum, was President of the Rotary Club in North Port, FL and was a licensed pilot and loved to fly.
In addition to his wife, Carol he is survived by two sons, Wallace Welch (Heather), David Welch (Line); a daughter Victoria Welch Boyette (Jeffrey); a sister, Ann Welch; and eight grandchildren.
Memorial Service will be held 11:00am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sarasota National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P. O. Box 336 Forest City, NC 28043
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 29, 2019
