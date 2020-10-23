1/
James William Medley
James William Medley, 91, passed away on Wednesday, October 20, 2020 after an illness.
Jim is preceded in death by his daughter, Karen Medley, granddaughter, Bailey Cales, parents, Albert and Pearl, stepmother, Marsell Atkins, siblings, Lillie Mae Laughter, Leo Medley, Jeannie Johnson, Ruby Howell, Brenda Pack, Donnie Medley and J.R. Medley.
In addition to his wife, Betty, Jim is survived by son, Keith Medley (Debbie), daughter, Lori Medley, grandchildren Ben Medley (Emmy), Carolyn Tipton (Kyle), Alan Drew and great grandchildren Tucker Sheehan, Harlan Tipton, Ruth-Ann Tipton, Drayce Drew and Emmitt Drew, siblings Ann Littlejohn, Ethelyne Fowler (Hugh), Corene Pack (Ray), Rachel Ward (Steve), Shirley McLaughlin, Libby Miller, Paul Medley (Jeanette), Ricky Medley (Pam) as well as many beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and in-laws.
Arrangements at Shannon's Funeral Home in Shelbyville, Kentucky include visitation on Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 1pm-3pm and service at 3pm. Burial will take place on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Grove Hill Cemetery at 10am.
Expressions of sympathy can be made to your church or favorite charity.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Shannon's Funeral Home
OCT
25
Service
03:00 PM
Shannon's Funeral Home
OCT
26
Burial
10:00 AM
Grove Hill Cemetery
