INMAN, SC- James Woodrow Horton, 85, of Inman, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, November 16, 2020. He was the husband of Louise Foster Horton.
Mr. Horton was a native of Spartanburg County and a son of the late Oliver and Addie Cochran Horton. He was a retired employee of Spartanburg Steel. He was a member of Fingerville Baptist Church, where he served as deacon and an usher.
His is survived by a daughter: Debra (Grady) Moore son: Larry Horton; grandchildren: Jay (Stephanie) Horton, Trey Moore, James (Josie) Moore; three great-grandchildren; and a sister: Corrine Scoggins. He was predeceased by two sisters: Sue Price and Jean Sizemore and two brothers: DeFoy Horton and Donald Horton.
Due to Covid-19, a private service will be held. However, Mr. Horton will lie in state on Thursday, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home in Boiling Springs.
Memorials may be made to Fingerville Baptist Church, P.O. Box 69, Fingerville, SC 29338.
