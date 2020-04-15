|
INMAN- James Yancy Tucker, 69, of 35 Bishop Street, Inman, passed away Monday, April 13th, at Charles George VA Medical Center in Asheville, NC.
Yancy was born in Spartanburg on July 12, 1950, a son of the late Jeanette Mahaffey Tucker and James Monroe "Little Tommy" Tucker. He was the husband of Janet Darlene Peace Tucker and was a 1968 graduate of Chapman High School. He was a retired builder and was a member of Holston Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a Sunday School teacher for the Boy's Class and had served as the chairman of the Properties Committee. Yancy honorably served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam. He was a member of American Legion Post 45 in Inman and was an avid Dale Earnhart and racing fan.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters; Tracy Tucker Price and her husband Kevin of Boiling Springs, Larra Tucker Guffey and her husband Daniel of Inman, five grandchildren; Lucas Price, Parker Price, Tucker Guffey, Nora Guffey, Ada Guffey, and two very close friends, Terry Spencer and Bob Auer. In addition to his parents, he was also predeceased by a brother, Douglas Tucker.
Yancy's body will lie in state at Seawright Funeral Home 10:00am until 3:00pm Wednesday. The family is at the home. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM on Thursday, April 16th at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Inman with Rev. Jimmy Benfield and Dr. Reggie Parker officiating. The family will speak to attendees following the service at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Valor Hospice, 1100 Tunnel Rd. Asheville, NC 28805.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 15, 2020