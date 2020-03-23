Home

Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Lying in State
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
10:00 AM - 4:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
11:30 AM - 12:30 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
Graveside service
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Good Shepard Memorial Park
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jan Adair Bishop, age 78, of Boiling Springs, South Carolina, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. She was a native of Spartanburg and the wife of Burt Bishop and the daughter of the late James H. Wilson and Florence Arnold Wilson. She was also predeceased by her first husband Bobby Pryor.
She is survived by three sons, Tim Pryor (Debby), Monk Pryor (Glenda) and Jeff Bishop (Anna). Mrs. Bishop, also known as Nana, is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great- great-grandchild. In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by 5 brothers, Charles Arnold, Bill Arnold, Sammy Wilson, Buck Wilson and James H. Wilson, 1 sister Vicki Cartee.
Mrs. Bishop will lie in state on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. Family will receive friends on Wednesday March 25, 2020 from 11:30 am to 12:30 pm at Eggers Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Good Shepard Memorial Park at 1:00 pm officiated by the Rev. Gary Atkins and Rev. Glenn Rusher.
The family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valley Falls First Baptist Church 8352 Valley Falls Rd. Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
E-condolences may be sent on line to www.eggersfuneralhome.com.
Eggers Funeral Home & Crematory
Boiling Springs, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 23, 2020
