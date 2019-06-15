Home

The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:30 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
790 Hwy 417
Moore, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 16, 2019
4:00 PM
Poplar Springs Baptist Church
Jane (Bailey) Boiter


Jane (Bailey) Boiter Obituary
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jane Bailey Boiter, 83, of Boiling Springs, SC, passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home after an extended illness. Born January 29, 1936, in Boydton, VA, she was the daughter of the late Richard D. and Lillian T. Bailey and wife of Thomas A. Boiter.
Mrs. Boiter was a longtime member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, Moore, SC, where she was also a member of the Martha Sunday School Class.
She retired from Spartanburg Medical Center, enjoyed living at the lake, fishing, and camping in the mountains along with her husband Tom. Mrs. Boiter was a devoted Christian, enjoyed reading her Bible, and writing in her prayer journal daily.
Surviving are her two daughters, Sandra Nodine Jolley (Rick), and Teresa Nodine O'Neal both of Boiling Springs, SC; two sons, Barry D. Nodine (Sandy) of Anderson, SC and Brian D. Nodine (Lori) of Wellford, SC; sister, Margie Patton of Moore, SC and brother, Jack Bailey of Greenwood, SC. She was predeceased by a brother, Richard L. Bailey.
Along with being a devoted wife, amazing mother, she was a loving and proud "Nana" and "Nannie" to 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren that she called her "Babies".
Visitation will be 2:00-3:30 PM, Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Poplar Springs Baptist Church, 790 Hwy 417, Moore, SC 29369, with funeral services following at 4:00 PM, conducted by Rev. Dr. Dale Roach and Rev. Jarrett McNeely. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Flowers will be accepted or memorials may be made to Poplar Springs Baptist Church Building Fund, PO Box 417, Moore SC 29369 or Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 15, 2019
