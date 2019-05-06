|
Jane Bissell Davis
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jane Bissell Davis, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 3, 1940, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Moore Bissell and Sarah Frances Baxter Bissell.
Jane was a graduate of Columbia College and was a teacher in Spartanburg School District 7 for 34 years.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ronald Coman Davis; daughter, Megan Parrott-Harris (Harold) of Greenville, SC; son, Gregory Davis of Greenville, SC and grandchildren, Colton Gaines Parrott and Erin McKinley Parrott.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or online at www.stjude.org,
