Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Bissell) Davis


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane (Bissell) Davis Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- 131 WD, LEGACY = $151.
Jane Bissell Davis
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jane Bissell Davis, 78, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, May 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born October 3, 1940, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Moore Bissell and Sarah Frances Baxter Bissell.
Jane was a graduate of Columbia College and was a teacher in Spartanburg School District 7 for 34 years.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, Ronald Coman Davis; daughter, Megan Parrott-Harris (Harold) of Greenville, SC; son, Gregory Davis of Greenville, SC and grandchildren, Colton Gaines Parrott and Erin McKinley Parrott.
Memorials may be made to , P. O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908 or online at www.stjude.org,
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.