COLUMBUS, NC- Jane Mahaffey Fox, a resident of Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020.

She was the daughter of the late Otis C. and Ruby Mahaffey, of Gramling, SC. She is survived by her husband, Ben R. Fox; a daughter, Katherine J. Fox of Saluda, NC and a son, Steven C. Fox of Wilmington, NC; a sister, Sybil Kay (Don); two brothers, Larry Mahaffey (Mary Jo) and Doug Mahaffey (Libby), and many nieces and nephews.

Jane was a graduate of Winthrop College and had been a resident of Clemmons, NC, Griffin, GA, Saluda, NC, Edisto Beach, SC and Tryon, NC. She was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross, Tryon, NC.

A private Committal Service will be held in the Memorial Garden of the Episcopal Church of the Transfiguration in Saluda, North Carolina on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled at the Episcopal Church of the Holy Cross in Tryon, NC when COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted.

McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory

Tryon, North Carolina





