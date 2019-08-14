|
BOILING SPRINGS, SC- Jane Frances Dunn Rioux, 87, wife of the late Richard E. Rioux, died Tuesday, August 13, 2019.
Born August 17, 1931 in Boston, MA, Jane was a daughter of the late John Joseph and Mary Welsh Dunn. She was an active member of Jesus Our Risen Savior Catholic Church and a former member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Kingston, NY. Jane spent countless hours volunteering, for her church and many other causes, and was a member of the Third Order of Saint Francis.
Jane is survived by her son, James Rioux (Christine) of Kingston, NY; her daughters, Martha Rioux of Chesnee, SC and Karen Dupont (Ron) of Garner, NC; eight grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and a sister, Barbara Bradford of Sudbury, MA.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by two sons, John and Mark Rioux; a daughter, Mary Crespino; and a sister, Shirley Horrigan.
The family will receive friends Thursday, August 15th, 4-7PM at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, August 16th, 12noon at Jesus Our Risen Savior.
Interment will be in Hurley, NY.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Baldrick's Foundation, 1333 South Mayflower Ave, Suite 400, Monrovia, CA 91016 or to , 1702 East Highland Ave, Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 14, 2019