Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455

Jane Gilbert Taylor

Jane Gilbert Taylor Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jane Gilbert Taylor, 86, of Spartanburg, SC died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Pacifica Senior Living-Skylyn. Born December 1, 1933 in Gainesville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Otis Kirby and Sallie Brewtington.
Jane was retired from Hoechst Celanese. She was a Breast Cancer survivor. As a member of Arkwright Baptist Church, she was a Sunday School teacher.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna Simmons; grandson, Scotty Simmons, granddaughter, Tobie Edmonds (Michael); great grandson, Hayden Millwood; great granddaughter, Halen Edmonds; and great-great grandson, Ian Millwood.
Visitation will be 6:30 – 8:30 PM Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Private burial will be held at a later date.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
