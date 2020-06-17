GREER, SC- Lucinda Jane Russell Gore, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born on January 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosa Hunt Russell and the widow of Francis Franklin Gore, Sr. She was a member of Belleview Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Francis Gore, Jr., and wife, Rozanne, James Gore, Scott Gore and wife, Rhonda, and Joe Gore; two brothers, Jonathan Russell and Mike Russell; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by five siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Belleview Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Belleview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.