Jane Gore
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREER, SC- Lucinda Jane Russell Gore, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020. Born on January 23, 1940, she was the daughter of the late John and Rosa Hunt Russell and the widow of Francis Franklin Gore, Sr. She was a member of Belleview Baptist Church.
Survivors include four sons, Francis Gore, Jr., and wife, Rozanne, James Gore, Scott Gore and wife, Rhonda, and Joe Gore; two brothers, Jonathan Russell and Mike Russell; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. She was predeceased by five siblings.
Funeral Services will be held at 2PM on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Belleview Baptist Church. The family will receive friends from 1:30PM until 2PM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Belleview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Visitation
01:30 - 02:00 PM
Belleview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Belleview Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved