Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Tucapau Baptist Church
Startex, SC
View Map
Service
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
3:00 PM
Tucapau Baptist Church
Startex , SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Holcomb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane (Smith) Holcomb


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane (Smith) Holcomb Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Jane Smith Holcomb, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born October 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Pearson and Annie Grace Kimbrell Smith and the wife of Hugh Maurice Holcomb for over 59 years. She was a member of Tucapau Baptist Church and was a top Tupperware manager for many years. Jane was a former employee of Winn Dixie, South Carolina National and retired from BMG.
Survivors also include a daughter, Cindy Holcomb Hanley; two sons, Charles Samuel Holcomb and Thomas Charles Holcomb; a sister, Doris Barnett; six grandchildren, Ashley Branyon, Amber Finley, Britt Hanley, Tiffany Flanagan, Andrew Holcomb, and Jenna Holcomb; two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Ryelan Branyon and special friends, Joe and Doris Duncan. She was predeceased by a sister, Leila Emory.
Services will be 3:00 PM Thursday at Tucapau Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Eubanks, and Rev. Robert Emory officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tucapau Baptist Church PO Box 250 Startex SC 29377
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stribling Funeral Home
Download Now