SPARTANBURG, SC- Mary Jane Smith Holcomb, 80, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Born October 11, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Rufus Pearson and Annie Grace Kimbrell Smith and the wife of Hugh Maurice Holcomb for over 59 years. She was a member of Tucapau Baptist Church and was a top Tupperware manager for many years. Jane was a former employee of Winn Dixie, South Carolina National and retired from BMG.
Survivors also include a daughter, Cindy Holcomb Hanley; two sons, Charles Samuel Holcomb and Thomas Charles Holcomb; a sister, Doris Barnett; six grandchildren, Ashley Branyon, Amber Finley, Britt Hanley, Tiffany Flanagan, Andrew Holcomb, and Jenna Holcomb; two great grandchildren, McKenzie and Ryelan Branyon and special friends, Joe and Doris Duncan. She was predeceased by a sister, Leila Emory.
Services will be 3:00 PM Thursday at Tucapau Baptist Church with Rev. Jeff Eubanks, and Rev. Robert Emory officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2 to 3.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Tucapau Baptist Church PO Box 250 Startex SC 29377
Condolences may be made at www.striblingfuneralhome.net
Stribling Funeral Home
Duncan, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 25, 2019