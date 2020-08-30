1/1
Jane Lee Gibbs
1924 - 2020
{ "" }
SPARTANBURG, SC- Jane Lee Gibbs, 95, of Summit Hills Drive, Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Born in Winston-Salem in 1924, she was the daughter of late Mary and Ernest Lee. Mrs. Gibbs was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Francis Edward "Fatz" Gibbs and their only son, Edward Lynn "Eddie" Gibbs.
A 1942 graduate of Pacolet High School and a 1945 graduate of General Hospital School of Nursing, she was a devoted nurse and spent most of her life helping others. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps during World War II, a Charter member of Morningside Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, and was very active with the youth program for many years offering guidance to the youth of the church.
Mrs. Gibbs is survived by her daughter in-law, Barbara (Charley) Gibbs; two grandsons, Colson Gibbs, Christopher "Topher" Gibbs and wife, Katherine; a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Gibbs; and a very devoted niece and nephew, Marsha and Jimmy Gibbs.
The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers of many years, Barbara Rice, Angie Bishop, Wanda Hooper, Jamorria Jetter, Kim Landrum and Hospice nurse, Cindy Hodges for their care and companionship.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1st, 10:00AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, The Gibbs Cancer Center or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
690 Southport Road
Roebuck, SC 29376
(864) 587-7777
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
7 entries
August 29, 2020
Linwood and I had the distinct pleasure of getting to know Jane and Francis while Francis was receiving hospice care and Linwood was his volunteer. It was wonderful to see Jane create again a happy life at Summit Hills after Francis passed away. Linwood especially loved Jane and Francis, and we have the comfort of knowing it's not 'goodbye' but 'see you later'. Our deepest sympathy and prayers for God's peace.
Linda Harris
Friend
August 29, 2020
Praying for family and friends
Angel morrissey
Friend
August 28, 2020
Our sincere sympathy goes to Jane’s family. It was our pleasure to be with her in Golden Tones Senior Adult Choir at Morningside. She was a charter member of the choir. Her dedication and joyous spirit was a director’s inspiration. When we sang at Summit Hills, she always welcomed us with warm hospitality and excitement. We admired her enjoyment of life which she lived to the fullest with lots of energy. She was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She will be missed.
Harold and Paula Joye
Harold and Paula Joye
Friend
August 28, 2020
So sorry to learn of Jane’s passing. Memories of her and Mr. Gibbs we will always treasure. May GOD’s grace comfort you in the days ahead.
Ronnie & Ann Hawkins
Friend
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of J. M. Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
August 28, 2020
My Mother, Rena Mason, was a close friend of Jane Gibbs while they were both RN's at Spartanburg General Hospital. My Mother always talked about what a wonderful person Jane was and they had many good times together nursing the sick back to health.
Joe Mason
Friend
August 28, 2020
So sorry at the loss of your Aunt Jane. Having known her at Summit Hills for 5 years, I remember how she loved to dance and plant flowers. And, the loves of her life, Tinkerbelle and Emmy! If anyone would like to have photos of her, please email me at janbjammin2000@gmail.com.
Sending love and light to your family.
Jan Benjamin
JANET BENJAMIN
Friend
