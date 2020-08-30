SPARTANBURG, SC- Jane Lee Gibbs, 95, of Summit Hills Drive, Spartanburg, SC died Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Born in Winston-Salem in 1924, she was the daughter of late Mary and Ernest Lee. Mrs. Gibbs was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Francis Edward "Fatz" Gibbs and their only son, Edward Lynn "Eddie" Gibbs.
A 1942 graduate of Pacolet High School and a 1945 graduate of General Hospital School of Nursing, she was a devoted nurse and spent most of her life helping others. She was a member of the U.S. Cadet Nurses Corps during World War II, a Charter member of Morningside Baptist Church, where she was a choir member, and was very active with the youth program for many years offering guidance to the youth of the church.
Mrs. Gibbs is survived by her daughter in-law, Barbara (Charley) Gibbs; two grandsons, Colson Gibbs, Christopher "Topher" Gibbs and wife, Katherine; a great-granddaughter, Ella Grace Gibbs; and a very devoted niece and nephew, Marsha and Jimmy Gibbs.
The family would like to thank her devoted caregivers of many years, Barbara Rice, Angie Bishop, Wanda Hooper, Jamorria Jetter, Kim Landrum and Hospice nurse, Cindy Hodges for their care and companionship.
Graveside services will be held Tuesday, September 1st, 10:00AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Morningside Baptist Church, 897 S. Pine Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302, The Gibbs Cancer Center or Spartanburg Regional Hospice, c/o Spartanburg Regional Foundation, P O Box 2624, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.