Our sincere sympathy goes to Jane’s family. It was our pleasure to be with her in Golden Tones Senior Adult Choir at Morningside. She was a charter member of the choir. Her dedication and joyous spirit was a director’s inspiration. When we sang at Summit Hills, she always welcomed us with warm hospitality and excitement. We admired her enjoyment of life which she lived to the fullest with lots of energy. She was a blessing to everyone who knew her. She will be missed.

Harold and Paula Joye

Friend