Mrs. Janelle Worley Bullington, 87, a native of Spartanburg, SC passed away on Sunday, April 19,2020 while at The Inverness at Spartanburg. She was the daughter of the late Floyd Henry Kennedy and Lucille Graham Kennedy. Sister to the late Charles C. Kennedy and Henry Kennedy. Mother to Larry Worley (deceased) and surviving son Roy Hugh Worley.
Mrs. Bullington was a retired nurse from Spartanburg Regional and a longtime member of Mountain View Baptist Church on Parris Bridge Road.
The family requests no formal services at this time but will have a Celebration of Life memorial when the time is appropriate. Arrangements made through Westville Funerals, Greenville SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
