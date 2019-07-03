Home

Central Church of Christ
2052 N Church St Pl
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Central Church of Christ
2052 N. Church St. Place
Spartanburg, SC
Burial
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery
140 Inway Dr.
Anderson, SC
Janet (Evans) Adee


1956 - 2019
Janet (Evans) Adee Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janet Elaine Evans Adee, 62, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 11, 1956, in Ponca City, OK, she was the daughter of Clovis and Patricia Duffy Evans and the wife of 24 years to Douglas Wilfred Adee.
Mrs. Adee was a member of Central Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren, reading, going to Hilton Head and collecting primitive décor and antiques.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughters, Rebekah Ashlock of Wilmington, NC and Alison Wofford (Rahheem) of Greer, SC; stepson, Joshua Adee (Monica) of Evans, GA; stepdaughter, Jessica Sustaita (Zach) of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Jenna, Lilly, Garrett, Connor, Malachi, Madelyn, Sarah, Maggie, Alexia, Kaitlyn and Ansley; three nieces and sister, Linda Griffin of Midland, TX.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019, at Central Church of Christ, 2052 N. Church St. Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303, conducted by Mr. Ernie Thigpen. Visitation will follow the service in the atrium. Burial will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019, in M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Childrens Way, Duncan, SC 29334.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 3, 2019
