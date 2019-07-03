|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Janet Elaine Evans Adee, 62, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 11, 1956, in Ponca City, OK, she was the daughter of Clovis and Patricia Duffy Evans and the wife of 24 years to Douglas Wilfred Adee.
Mrs. Adee was a member of Central Church of Christ. She loved her grandchildren, reading, going to Hilton Head and collecting primitive décor and antiques.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her daughters, Rebekah Ashlock of Wilmington, NC and Alison Wofford (Rahheem) of Greer, SC; stepson, Joshua Adee (Monica) of Evans, GA; stepdaughter, Jessica Sustaita (Zach) of Amarillo, TX; grandchildren, Jenna, Lilly, Garrett, Connor, Malachi, Madelyn, Sarah, Maggie, Alexia, Kaitlyn and Ansley; three nieces and sister, Linda Griffin of Midland, TX.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Friday, July 5, 2019, at Central Church of Christ, 2052 N. Church St. Place, Spartanburg, SC 29303, conducted by Mr. Ernie Thigpen. Visitation will follow the service in the atrium. Burial will be 1:00 PM Monday, July 8, 2019, in M. J. Dolly Cooper Veterans Cemetery, 140 Inway Dr., Anderson, SC 29621.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Southeastern Children's Home, 115 Childrens Way, Duncan, SC 29334.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 3, 2019