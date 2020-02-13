|
Janet Elaine Mobley, 66, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ms. Mobley was the daughter of the late Luther and Thelma Harris.
Ms. Mobley was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She was employed with Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sons, Koby (Felicia) Wilkins of Spartanburg, SC and Kerrick Wilkins of Los Angeles, CA; her goddaughters, Shoney Abair and Kifanie Thompson-Moore both of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Koby Wilkins, II of Spartanburg, SC, Tyler Wilkins and Kerrick Wilkins, II both of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Janet Elaine Mobley will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Faith International Baptist Church, 13 Ark Main St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Rosavelt Copeland will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020