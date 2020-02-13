Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
12:00 PM
New Faith International Baptist Church
13 Ark Main St.
Spartanburg, SC
Janet E. Mobley

Janet E. Mobley Obituary
Janet Elaine Mobley, 66, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Ms. Mobley was the daughter of the late Luther and Thelma Harris.
Ms. Mobley was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church.
She was employed with Spartanburg Regional Hospital.
Left to cherish fond and loving memories are: her sons, Koby (Felicia) Wilkins of Spartanburg, SC and Kerrick Wilkins of Los Angeles, CA; her goddaughters, Shoney Abair and Kifanie Thompson-Moore both of Atlanta, GA; her grandchildren, Koby Wilkins, II of Spartanburg, SC, Tyler Wilkins and Kerrick Wilkins, II both of Los Angeles, CA; and a host of extended family members and friends.
A Celebration of the Life of Janet Elaine Mobley will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Faith International Baptist Church, 13 Ark Main St., Spartanburg, SC. Rev. Rosavelt Copeland will officiate.
J. W. Woodward Funeral Home
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 13, 2020
