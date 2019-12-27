Home

POWERED BY

Services
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Hudson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Hudson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet Hudson Obituary
TRYON- Janet Mills Hudson, 59, of Tryon, NC gently passed away on December 26, 2019. She was a longtime employee of Broyhill Furniture in Rutherfordton and also Ragan's Shortstop at Lake Bowen.
She is survived by her son, Lewis Hudson, her husband, Sampson Hudson and her brother Sandy Mills. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Byars Baptist Church Cemetery in Mill Spring, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Petty Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -