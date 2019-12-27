|
TRYON- Janet Mills Hudson, 59, of Tryon, NC gently passed away on December 26, 2019. She was a longtime employee of Broyhill Furniture in Rutherfordton and also Ragan's Shortstop at Lake Bowen.
She is survived by her son, Lewis Hudson, her husband, Sampson Hudson and her brother Sandy Mills. The family will receive friends from 2:00-3:00pm Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Petty Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow at 3:00pm at the funeral home chapel. Interment will be in Byars Baptist Church Cemetery in Mill Spring, NC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Foothills Humane Society.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory, Landrum, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 27, 2019