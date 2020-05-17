|
CAMPOBELLO – Janet Marie Foster, 57, of Campobello, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Tennie Buckner Spicer of Asheville, NC and the wife of Michael Lee Foster.
Mrs. Foster was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Cynthia McCaslin and her husband, Jerry; and step-children, Victoria Foster and Brock Estes.
The service will be a private graveside service.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020