Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory
529 Spartanburg Hwy. S.
Lyman, SC 29365
(864)439-7141
Graveside service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Janet Marie Foster

Janet Marie Foster Obituary
CAMPOBELLO – Janet Marie Foster, 57, of Campobello, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Carl and Tennie Buckner Spicer of Asheville, NC and the wife of Michael Lee Foster.
Mrs. Foster was of the Baptist Faith. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Cynthia McCaslin and her husband, Jerry; and step-children, Victoria Foster and Brock Estes.
The service will be a private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the American Diabetes Association PO Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.
Online condolences may be left at www.livingwatersfh.com.
Living Waters Funeral Home & Crematory, Lyman, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 17, 2020
